Here Comes Existing Home Sales...

Existing home sales for February are out at 10 a.m. ET.



Click here to refresh >

Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for existing home sales to rise 1.6 per cent month-over-month to an annual rate of 5 million.

This compares with a 0.4 per cent increase in January, to an annual rate of 4.92 million.

Existing home sales account for a larger share of the market than new homes, and have outpaced new home sales. And with housing supply staying tight, a rise in existing sales should support home prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.