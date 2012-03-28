DURABLE GOODS ORDERS MISS EXPECTATIONS ACROSS THE BOARD

Boeing 787 Dreamliners are pictured on the final assembly line in Everett, Washington.

Update:A miss on all counts.



Durable goods orders jumped 2.2% in February, below expectations of a rise of 3.0%.

Excluding transportation, the miss was less severe: Just 1.6% vs. expectations of 1.7%.

Overall a bummer. Not a total disaster, but not good.

ORIGINAL POST: The one big economic report of the day: Durable Goods Orders for February.

Analysts expect to see a 3.0% jump in headline orders, way up from a 4% decline in January.

Excluding transportation, analysts are only looking for a 1.7% gain.

This number is always pretty lumpy and volatile, but a big swing in one direction or another could impact people’s thinking about Q1 GDP.

