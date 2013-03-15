Here Comes One Of The Most Watched Inflation Reports In A Long Time...

Photo: Flickr via nomadic_lass

At 8:30 AM ET we get the February CPI.Analysts expect a month over month gain of headline CPI of 0.5%.



Core CPI is expected to rise 0.2%, down from 0.3%.

This is one of the most anticipated CPI reports in a while, given the perception that the economy is gathering steam, and that the Fed may be getting a tad closer to an exit.

We’ll have the number here LIVE.

