February CPI Comes In Line With Expectations At 0.4%

UPDATE:
Right in line…
Headline CPI of 0.4% was right in line with expectations.
Core CPI (ex-food and energy) was just a touch cooler than expectations at 0.1%.
Kind of a snooze, really, although the softness in the core might be seen as modestly bad news.
ORIGINAL POST: The first big datapoint of the day: CPI is expected to come in at 0.4% for February, up from 0.2% in January.
“Core” CPI, which excludes food and energy is expected to rise 0.2%.
For FED and QE-watchers this is important. The higher number, the less likely we’ll see QE.
