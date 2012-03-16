February CPI Comes In Line With Expectations At 0.4%

Photo: Flickr / I-5 Design & Manufacture

UPDATE:



Right in line…

Headline CPI of 0.4% was right in line with expectations.

Core CPI (ex-food and energy) was just a touch cooler than expectations at 0.1%.

Kind of a snooze, really, although the softness in the core might be seen as modestly bad news.

ORIGINAL POST: The first big datapoint of the day: CPI is expected to come in at 0.4% for February, up from 0.2% in January.

“Core” CPI, which excludes food and energy is expected to rise 0.2%.

For FED and QE-watchers this is important. The higher number, the less likely we’ll see QE.

