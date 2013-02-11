The Next Two Weeks Are Loaded With Market-Moving Geopolitical Events

Mamta Badkar
calendar, numbers, book

Photo: Flickr / Nick Sherman

Geopolitics continue to have investors worried.With that in mind here are some important geopolitical events in February you need to watch, from Nomura’s Alastair Newton.

  • February 11 – Eurogroup Meeting
  • February 12 – ECOFIN meeting
  • February 12 – State of the Union Address
  • February 13 – Treasury secretary-designate. Senate finance committee confirmation hearing.
  • February 15-16 – G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Moscow.
  • February 17 – Cyprus first round presidential election. A second round could take place on the 24th if necessary.
  • February 24 – South Korean presidential inauguration
  • February 24-25 – Italian parliamentary elections

