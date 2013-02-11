The Next Two Weeks Are Loaded With Market-Moving Geopolitical Events

Photo: Flickr / Nick Sherman
Geopolitics continue to have investors worried.With that in mind here are some important geopolitical events in February you need to watch, from Nomura’s Alastair Newton.
- February 11 – Eurogroup Meeting
- February 12 – ECOFIN meeting
- February 12 – State of the Union Address
- February 13 – Treasury secretary-designate. Senate finance committee confirmation hearing.
- February 15-16 – G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Moscow.
- February 17 – Cyprus first round presidential election. A second round could take place on the 24th if necessary.
- February 24 – South Korean presidential inauguration
- February 24-25 – Italian parliamentary elections
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.