The Next Two Weeks Are Loaded With Market-Moving Geopolitical Events

Geopolitics continue to have investors worried.With that in mind here are some important geopolitical events in February you need to watch, from Nomura’s Alastair Newton.



February 11 – Eurogroup Meeting

February 12 – ECOFIN meeting

February 12 – State of the Union Address

February 13 – Treasury secretary-designate. Senate finance committee confirmation hearing.

February 15-16 – G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

February 17 – Cyprus first round presidential election. A second round could take place on the 24th if necessary.

February 24 – South Korean presidential inauguration

February 24-25 – Italian parliamentary elections

