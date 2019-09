Weekly initial jobless claims fell to 366K this week.

That’s a bit worse than expectations of 360K.

It’s down a bit from last week’s upwardly revised 371K.

All pretty much right in line and won’t move markets much. The number has been very volatile of late.

