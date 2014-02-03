The Next 24 Hours Are Going To Be HUGE

Heads up everyone: Things are about to get really busy!

We’re not talking about the Super Bowl — although there’s that too — but with the avalanche of economic news that’s coming our way.

First, to set the scene, last week was one of the more volatile weeks in global markets that we’ve seen in a long time. Stocks ended the week with two straight down days, resulting in the worst January for stocks since 2010.

Over the weekend, the official Chinese PMI report confirmed an economic slowdown, as manufacturing hit its worst level in six months, a fact that acts as a drag on global emerging markets.

As for the data, we get more PMI Manufacturing reports starting tonight with Korea at 7 p.m. ET. The monthly PMI reports will continue through the night and into tomorrow morning, offering us a fresh look at the overall health of the economy.

In addition to all of the manufacturing reports, we have car sales and construction spending tomorrow. So yeah, a lot of top shelf data.

And of course, the rest of the week will be busy as well, culminating with the jobs report on Friday.

We’ll be covering all the data at Business Insider LIVE.

