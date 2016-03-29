Here's every US state's unemployment rate in February

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released its monthly estimates for unemployment rates in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia for February, 2016.

The BLS noted that unemployment went down in 22 states between January and February, rose in 8 states, and stayed the same in the remaining 20 states and DC.

February unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.7% in New Hampshire and South Dakota to a high of 6.6% in Alaska.

Here’s every state’s February unemployment rate:

