Markets Are Heading Higher

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

It’s another quiet morning, but that’s not unusual.Markets are generally drifting a little bit higher, although not dramatically so.



Germany is up 0.15%.

Italy is up 0.1%.

France is down a hair.

US futures are up.

Gold is sagging again.

Markets have generally been swinging back and forth around the unchanged line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.