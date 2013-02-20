Markets Are Heading Higher

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider
It’s another quiet morning, but that’s not unusual.Markets are generally drifting a little bit higher, although not dramatically so.
Germany is up 0.15%.
Italy is up 0.1%.
France is down a hair.
US futures are up.
Gold is sagging again.
Markets have generally been swinging back and forth around the unchanged line.
