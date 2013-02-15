There Are 3 Big Economic Reports Coming

It has been an excruciatingly quiet week for economic data and earnings announcements.



And stock markets have mirrored this calm, trading within a historically narrow range.

However, there are some pretty big economic reports coming out today that could change all of that.Here’s a round up from Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the NY Fed will release the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February. The consensus is for a reading of minus 2.0, up from minus 7.8 in January (below zero is contraction).

• At 9:15 AM, the Fed will release Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for January. The consensus is for a 0.3% increase in Industrial Production in January, and for Capacity Utilization to increase to 78.9%.

• At 9:55 AM, the Reuters/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (preliminary for February)will be released. The consensus is for a reading of 75.0, up from 73.8.

Any one of these reports could change the way we think of the trajectory of the economy.

