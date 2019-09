Photo: Flickr/thephotographymuse

This is another good economic datapoint for the US.Initial jobless claims have fallen to 341K.



That’s FAR below the expectations of 365K, and last month’s upwardly revised 366K.

Initial jobless claims are one of the best high-frequency, real-time indicators of the economy.

Seeing this fall is a great sign.

