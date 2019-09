It’s not too dramatic, but gold is fading.



From Kitco:

Photo: Kitco

As @finansakrobat points out, we’re heading to the lowest levels since August of last year.

Remember, the two reasons why gold is seen as being a loser right now.

Interest rates are normalizing and volatility is coming down. Both of those things are gold killers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.