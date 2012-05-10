Febreeze Uses New Yorkers As Lab Rats In Live Scent-Experiment

Febreeze is notorious for commercials in which unsuspecting bystanders are placed in smelly environments filled with raw fish or unwashed sports equipment who always insist that it smells of “light floral, lilac,” “a little bit beachy,” and “wispy white curtains.”
While critics roll their eyes, suspecting that these “random” test subjects are really paid actors, Grey New York decided to bring a live scent-experiment to New York City, the cynic capitol of the U.S.
To put the rumours to rest, Febreeze brought a disgusting shipping container into one of New York’s trendiest neighborhoods, picked up unsuspecting subjects, and have passers-by watch what happens.
To quote the participants, the results were “super weird” and hilarious.
