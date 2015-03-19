Here's what happens when you ask a bunch of kids what they think of bankers

Duval Guillaume ‘How about becoming a banker?’ Oh.

Banking seriously needs to improve its image.

Its wretched reputation is so ingrained that even kids hate the industry.

The Belgian Financial Sector Federation — Febelfin — tasked ad agency Duval Guillaume (famed for its viral hit for TNT — “Push To Add Drama) with creating a campaign designed to raise the profile and appeal of banks.

So the agency rounded together a bunch of children and asked them whether they’d consider becoming a banker when they’re older.

Here are some of the frank responses:

“My parents don’t like them.” “They only want money for themselves.” “They’re selfish.” “I don’t think they’re really honest.” “Nobody says hello to you.” “They don’t have friends.” “They drink alcohol to forget about it all.” “Banker? Never.”

Perhaps they will change their minds when they get older.

Here’s the ad in full:

