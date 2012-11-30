Paramount Pits Tom Cruise's 'Jack Reacher' As The Next James Bond

Is Paramount starting to worry over the potential success of its impending adaptation of Lee Child’s “Jack Reacher”?



It released a mini-featurette for the December 21 wide release comparing the former U.S. military officer to the likes of franchise greats James Bond and Jason Bourne.

The film hasn’t been receiving great buzz online from fans distressed with the casting choice of Tom Cruise cast as the roughly 6’5″ and more than 220 pounds.

The bit about Bond and Bourne can be heard at the start.

Check it out below:







