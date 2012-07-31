10 Things We Love And Hate About Apple's New Mountain Lion Operating System For Macs

Photo: Harlequeen via Flickr

Apple’s newest operating system Mountain Lion made a pretty impressive debut last week.We’ve been using the system non-stop since it came out, and overall we really like the experience. It feels like a more significant upgrade than Lion did last year.



But it’s not all perfect. We do have a few gripes with the new OS.

Keep reading to find out what we love (and hate) about Mountain Lion.

Love: how AirPlay Mirroring lets us share our computer screen on our Apple TV. AirPlay Mirroring was amazing when it debuted for the iPad. Now that this feature has been expanded to our MacBooks, we are one step closer to cutting our cable subscription. With AirPlay mirroring, you can beam streaming services like Hulu Plus and HBO GO that aren't normally available on the Apple TV, to your TV. Hate: AirPlay mirroring only works with 2011 computers and newer. Steve Kovach believes that Apple is trying to shorten your Mac's lifecycle by not allowing older Macs to access AirPlay mirroring. We agree with him and you can read his analysis analysis on the new feature. Unfortunately for older Mac owners, AirPlay Mirroring only works with 2011 or newer MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, Mac Minis, and iMacs. Love: Messages connects us across multiple iDevice platforms. Messages, the new app that replaces iChat, also lets you send messages to iPhones and iPads. That means whenever someone sends you an iMessage, you'll receive it on all of your Apple devices. Hate: Our Macs can't find our Time Capsule now. We were excited about Mountain Lion's new ability to back up our Mac to multiple drives. But since the update, we have not been able to connect our Mac to our Time Capsule. We even tried three different computers. We scoured Apple's Support forums and MacRumor's forums as well and found that we weren't the only ones experiencing these problems. Love: Voice dictation is great, but we don't ever think anyone will use it that much. How much do you actually use this feature on your iPad? While we believe this is a nice feature, we don't see ourselves using it that often, if ever. Remember how quickly Siri's novelty wore off? Hate: Apps are trying to access our contacts. This comes down to our personal issue with privacy, but we don't like how apps can access our information. Apple does a good job at alerting you when an app wants access to your contacts, but we wish we could turn it off system-wide for good. Our computers hold a lot more information than our tablets and phones so this could be something that is ripe for exploiting. We can only hope that Gatekeeper does it's job. Love: The Notifications centre is great, but really wish we had more control over it. Notification centre is awesome. We love how it keeps all our notices in one place and stays out of our way until we need it. We do wish that we had a little control over the pop ups. For example, we wish we could control how long the window displays would be a simple but useful feature. We can't wait until more apps integrate the notification centre. Hate: Safari still isn't as good as Google Chrome Safari is an OK browser, but it isn't as robust as our favourite browser, Google Chrome. The Chrome Web App store adds an amazing amount of awesome apps that just make the experience even better. Although Safari added iCloud tabs, which sync your open tabs to your iPhone or iPad, we still love how Chrome allows us to simply sign in and our experience is the same no matter what computer we are using. Love: Automatic app updates Now that our Apps can be updated in the background, it really makes it easy to stay on top of everything. There are no more annoying notices and dismissing updates when you know you should let them run. Hate: Social media integration with Twitter (and soon Facebook) We wish we could disable Mountain Lion's built-in Twitter integration. Yes, you can choose not to sign in, but we'd rather manage our social media in a different way rather than have the entire operating system access our information. Facebook won't be available until the fall, and we're really annoyed that Twitter won't work with the official Mac app. Now check this out... This Might Be What Your iPhone 5 Is Going To Look Like >

