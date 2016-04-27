Here are all of the features that make Tesla's cars so special

There’s a lot more than just flowing electricity that makes Tesla vehicles more special than your average car.
Tesla cars have a lot of unique and innovative features that set them apart.
There aren't all too many cars on the road right now that can change lanes and maintain highway speeds by themselves.
Teslas can do just that.
The crazy HEPA filter that's used with Tesla's Bioweapon Defence Mode might be overkill, but hey, why not.
Sometimes overkill is a good thing.
In this case, passengers inside Teslas equipped with this mode are protected from most bacteria and contaminants that might otherwise seep into the cabin.
Tesla owners can tell their cars to move forward or backward by using the key fob or the Tesla smartphone app.
This makes it a ton easier to get in and out of the car when it has to be stowed in a tight garage spot.
Because most luxury cars come with at least partial-leather interiors, there are few that are considered to have vegan-friendly interiors.
Teslas on the other hand is in the clear.
Earlier this month we reported that Tesla had over 1,700 Superchargers set up in America. If anything, that number has since grown.
That means that owners can charge their Teslas and add 150 miles of range to their empty batteries in just a half hour of charging. For free.
Not a bad deal.
Though there have been a few issues with them, the Model X's Falcon Wing doors are like nothing else out there.
How cool is it to have doors that open straight out and up like those on the Model X?
Extremely cool.
We'll just have to see if Tesla is able to work out those few quirks owners were upset about.
The Model X's insane huge windshield is actually the largest all-glass panoramic windshield currently fitted to a production.
It allows the car's occupants a better frontal-viewing area.
If you thought the P90D Model S was quick with its zero to 60 time of 3.2 seconds, the 2.8 second time with Ludicrous Mode engaged will blow you away.
And pretty much every other car on the road, for that matter.
Most cars you either have to bring into a dealer to get a software upgraded completed. Tesla has a way around that.
Thanks to Tesla's over-the-air update system, cars can be regularly updated without the hassle of dealing with some annoying Service Advisor at a dealership.
It doesn't get much more convenient than that.
