Photo: AP Photo/Connie Zhou

Our first annual list of The 50 Best Employers In America, based on exclusive data from PayScale, is the first ranking to look comprehensively at both pay and happiness. Get to know the companies that made the list.



See all of our features on the Best Employers of 2013 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.