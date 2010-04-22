10 Awesome Features Of The New $100 Bill That Will Change The Way You Look At Money Forever

Vince Veneziani
New 100 Dollar Bill Pimp

Photo: Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve decided to tweak the look for the 2010 $100 bill and boy is it sexy.Crisp edges, more colouring than ever before, and a bunch of hidden tricks to help spur counterfeiters from profiting off fake currency.

Says Timothy Geithner on the bill: “As with previous U.S. currency redesigns, this note incorporates the best technology available to ensure we’re staying ahead of counterfeiters.”

 

Under a virtual backlight, you can see the new blue anti-counterfeit strip inside!

A cool purple hue colours the bill underneath UV light and reveals never-before-seen patterns.

Respect the Liberty Bell via a sparkly new stamp.

Raised printing lets you know you're not messing around with Washingtons or Hamiltons.

A second portrait of Franklin lurks in the shadows and fibres of the bill.

The back features a cleaned up design that makes spending it easier than ever.

1. A fancy new website with social media features available at NewMoney.gov

