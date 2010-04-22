10 Awesome Features Of The New $100 Bill That Will Change The Way You Look At Money Forever

Photo: Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve decided to tweak the look for the 2010 $100 bill and boy is it sexy.Crisp edges, more colouring than ever before, and a bunch of hidden tricks to help spur counterfeiters from profiting off fake currency.



Says Timothy Geithner on the bill: “As with previous U.S. currency redesigns, this note incorporates the best technology available to ensure we’re staying ahead of counterfeiters.”

Check out the new $100 bill

