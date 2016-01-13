PHOTOS: Mexico's monstrous home-made narco tanks

Screenshot/www.youtube.com A Zetas narco tank.

As drug trafficking-related violence in Mexico raged, the cartels came up with a radical solution for improving their capabilities in face offs with other criminal groups and Mexican security services.

Narco-tanks are home-made armoured vehicles, also known in Spanish as “monstruo” for their hulking size. They reached peak popularity in 2011 as the Mexican military seized a garage from the Los Zetas drug-trafficking organisation that was being used to construct the vehicles. At that point, criminal gangs could operate military-like vehicles out in the open with apparent impunity.

The Mexican military’s subsequent crackdown on the creation of monstrous forced the practice even further underground. Narco-tanks are still produced, but today’s versions have their armoured paneling on the inside so as to not draw unwanted attention from rival cartels and the military.

Below is a breakdown of the various features that made narco-tanks into impregnable, drug-running beasts.

Screen grab/Amanda Macias/Business Insider Screen grab/Amanda Macias/Business Insider Screen grab/Amanda Macias/ Screen grab/Amanda Macias/Business Insider Screen grab/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

