These features make Air Force One an unrivaled 'flying fortress' aeroplane

Amanda Macias
Air force oneLarry Downing/Reuters

Embellished with the American flag, the presidential seal, and the words United States of America, the world’s most famous plane is as tall as a six-story building and gives an undeniable authoritative presence wherever it flies.

The three-leveled “flying Oval Office” is a custom Boeing 747-200B that has 4,000 square feet of interior floor space, including a conference room, dining room, private quarters for the president, offices for senior staff members, a medical operating room (a doctor flies on every flight), press area, two food-preparation galleys that can provide 100 meals, and multifrequency radios for air-to-air and air-to-ground communication.

President Obama’s Air Force One is the most expensive to operate, costing taxpayers $US206,337 every hour the world’s most famous plane is in flight, according to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) letter obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.

Here are more security details:

