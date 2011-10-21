Feature Friday: Sync To Mobile

It’s getting colder in NYC. Instead of walking home yesterday evening, I ducked into the Union Square subway station.



I pulled out my android phone, launched the Rdio app, and looked through my collection for music to listen to. There is no wifi in the Union Square subway station, but that wasn’t a problem.

Because I have sync’d much of my Rdio collection to my mobile phone. I put on Keep Shelly In Athens and headed home.

The knock against streaming media services is “what happens when you don’t have internet access?” It’s a good question. But fortunately most of the streaming music services have “sync to mobile” enabled. When you add a song or album to your collection in Rdio (my favourite of the streaming music services), you simply check the “sync to mobile” option and your phone will pull that down onto your phone for offline listening. I have my Rdio app set to only sync to mobile when it is on a wifi connection, but you can set it to sync to mobile anytime it has an internet connection.

Someday we’ll have wifi in the Union Square subway station. We’ve got it on the L train from 6th avenue to 8th avenue now. The list of places you don’t have internet is getting smaller by the day. But until the day when we have internet everywhere, sync to mobile is a killer feature for streaming services. And that is why it is the feature of the day today.

