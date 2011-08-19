Feature Friday: Disqus Ranks

AVC community regular RichardF suggested a while back that I do Feature Fridays. I’m not sure I can do it consistently week after week, but I’m doing it this week because we have a new feature to disqus.



Disqus has launched “ranks” here at AVC. It is not available across the entire disqus blog network yet. They are giving it a spin here at AVC to get some feedback.

If you look at many of the comments, you’ll see a little black “badge” next to the commenters’ names. That badge means they are a community regular and that Disqus has been able to give them a community rank. I am fairly certain (but not positive) that these ranks are community specific, meaning they only apply to your activity here at AVC.

There has already been some discussion of the algorithm used to calculate these ranks. Fernando saw the ranks in yesterday’s comment thread and did some number crunching. Disqus CEO Daniel Ha replied with some information on what data is used in the ranks algorithm:

We’re using a few different signals for ranks right now, including visiting frequency, post, replies, likes, reciprocation of those things, being the first to comment in a thread… etc.

We’re playing with the balancing to see what feels right, but I figured the AVC community wouldn’t mind playing around with some unpolished features! We’re listening to any feedback you guys may have.

So the Disqus team is watching and listening to what we think. Disqus away!

Read more posts on A VC »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.