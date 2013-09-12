People Are Up In Arms About Feathers Being Worn At Burning Man

Business Insider/Aly Weisman This girl may look chic in a feathered top and headdress, but her costume is a big no-no.

Feathers were a huge trend at this year’s Burning Man festival.

They were everywhere: on bicycles, headdresses, skirts, tops, and skimpy showgirl outfits.

But when we posted a slide show on “The Craziest Costumes At Burning Man,” commenters went berserk.

Apparently, feathers don’t fly at Burning Man.

According to the official festival website and packing checklist, it’s true — feathers are the number one item listed on things you’re not allowed to bring:

Burning Man is the largest Leave No Trace event in the world, meaning any MOOP — an acronym for “Matter Out of Place” — is to be removed from the land.

And that means everything, including dirty shower and dish water, must be taken out of the gates at the end of the seven-day festival.

Despite the infiltration of feathers as a fashion accessory, Burning Man does an incredible, months-long job of cleaning up after itself.

The festival, and Black Rock City where it’s held, are continuously recognised by the Bureau of Land Management for not only maintaining Leave No Trace standards, but for setting high standards by which other recreation events are measured, the website proclaims.

Our trusty Business Insider commenters elaborated, expressing their frustrations with the pesky feathers:

