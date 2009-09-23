Ford Pays The Price For A Half-Century Old Protectionist Law

In case you had any doubt, here’s proof that protectionism is silly.



The first thing Ford does after it imports brand-new Transit Connect vans from Turkey: Rip out and shred the passenger seats.

This wasteful act can be blamed on the “chicken tax.”

Europe imposed a trade tariff 46 years ago on chicken imported from the U.S. In revenge, President Johnson imposed a tax on foreign-made commercial trucks and vans. And now, all these years later, Ford is being punished for some silly spat.

Read the whole story at the WSJ>

