The World's Most Expensive Business Card Costs $1,500, Is Made From Swiss Metal And Studded With Diamonds

The world’s most expensive business card.

Photo: Luxury Launches

If you think business cards just help you share your contact details, you need to up your luxury quotient a bit. Keeping in mind those “ultra high net worth individuals” who believe in expanding their network by socializing with like minded people, Black Astrum is out with a customised Signature Card range. Meant for high profile people across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the Swiss metal business cards come studded with diamonds. Said to be a “highly distinctive symbol of status and wealth”, one set of the cards feature over 30 carats of diamonds.Since its exclusively customised to a client’s specifications, the cost of making varies. However, the company states that the average selling price per card is about the £1000 ($1,500), and it is sold in sets of 25, 50 and 100 cards.



Sufian Khawaja, Black Astrum’s concept director says, “We’ve had several enquiries from American celebrities and international businessmen, however our cards are offered by invitation only, reflecting our desire to serve only the most premier individuals”. The cards were originally created as a one-off project for a wealthy Middle Eastern family.

Photo: Luxury Launches

Photo: Luxury Launches

This post originally appeared at LuxuryLaunches.com

