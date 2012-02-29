Feast Your Eyes On Kate Upton Getting It On With A Hamburger

Aly Weisman

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl Kate Upton, 19, is following in the sexy footsteps of Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Audrina Patridge and Padma Lakshmi as the latest face (and body) of Carl’s Jr.

Upton makes sweet (actually, it’s more savory) love to a Southwest Patty Melt in this recently released director’s cut version of the Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s commercial.

The melt features a charbroiled beef patty topped with jalapeños, pepper-Jack cheese, grilled onions and Santa Fe sauce on sourdough bread.

And according to carlsjr.com, the Southwest Patty Melt Six Dollar Burger comes in at 890 calories with 63 grams of fat. Who says models don’t eat?

Watch below.

   

