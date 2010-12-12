'Feast For The Senses' Book Party Also A Feast For Attendees

Who says extravagant book parties are dead.



MoMA hosted a party for Miami arts patron Lin Arison Tuesday night to celebrate her new book Feast for the Senses: A Musical Odyssey in Umbria.

The book, recounts Arison’s journey through the Umbrian countryside in the company of Michael Tilson Thomas and members of the New World Symphony, which Lin and her late husband Ted Arison co-founded NWS in 1988, along with Tilson Thomas, the conductor and artistic director.

Hosts of the party included Mikhail Baryshnikov, Agnes Gund and John Guare.

The event began with a welcome from MoMA President Marie Josee Kravis followed by a screening of a documentary on Frank Gehry’s new campus for New World Symphony, which will open in Miami on Jan 25. as well as an interview with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. Fun fact: Gehry was Tilson Thomas’ babysitter when he was a little boy.

Guests who attended the party included MoMA trustees Sid and Mercedes Bass, director of MoMA’s Dept of Photography Peter Galassi, CEO of YoungArts Christina De Paul and filmmakers Kirk Simon and Karen Goodman. All of whom munched of a rich offering of delectable including trays of lamb chops with mint sauce.

This is the second time Arison has been in the news of late for her philanthropic activities. Last month Sotheby’s sold two of Lin’s paintings, a Modigliani and a Monet, with all proceeds going to YoungArts, the core program of the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts for a combined total of $45million.

