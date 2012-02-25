Fears Grow That German Bratwurst Will Get More Expensive Thanks To EU-Iran Tensions

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Schlurcher

There seems to be another, unlikely, casualty of the standoff between Iran and the West: the Nuremberg bratwurst.The famous Nuremberg bratwurst is finger-sized, filled with minced pork meat, spiced, and stuffed into sheep’s intestines. For centuries those intestines have come from Iran to the German city. But recent events have led to an increase in the price of the intestines, and consequently, the bratwurst, Spiegel Online reports.



To make 1,000 bratwurst, a butcher would need 295 feet of sausage skins, which cost about €6.30 ($8.44) in the summer of 2010, but now costs about €17.20 ($23.15), Claus Steiner, a butcher whose family has produced the sausage since 1975, told The Local.

He explained that the price increase is not only because of political tensions, but also because of an increase in competition from places like China.

The European Union has rules laid down to protect the “original Nuremberg bratwurst”: they must be produced in Nuremberg, be 7 to 9 centimeters long, weigh a maximum of 25 grams (about 1 ounce), and be made only with pork meat cased in sheep’s intestines. So producers can’t swap out the costly sheep’s intestines for less costly alternatives.

The Society for the Protection of the Nuremberg Bratwurst has asked its members for feedback, and plans to issue a statement on the issue next week. It estimates that about one billion bratwurst are produced in Nuremberg each year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.