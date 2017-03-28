The statue of the 'Fearless Girl' will stare down the Wall Street Bull for another year

The statue of a “Fearless Girl” in the heart of New York’s financial district will continue for at least another year.

The statue was originally placed in front of the famous statue of a Wall Street bull by State Street, a Boston-bank financial services firm, on International Women’s Day to advocate for more gender diversity on corporate boards.

The statue had been due to stay through April 2. But according to an email from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, the New York City Department of Transportation has extended the statue’s permit to February of next year.

De Blasio said the “Fearless Girl,” which stands glaring at the iconic “Charging Bull” statue, has fuelled many beneficial conversations about women.

“Now, she’ll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires — a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit,” De Blasio said.

A petition on Change.org calling on the City to make the statue a permanent fixture has garnered support from over 25,000 people, including New York State Assembly woman Yuh-Line Niou, who wrote a letter to de Blasio calling on the mayor to make the statue permanent.

“Fearless Girl shows us that the might of a charging bull, and that which it symbolises, can be easily matched with the determination and defiance of young women,” Niou wrote.

The sculpture was created by artist Kristen Visbal. Visbal will join other officials on Monday to discuss the extension.

