Fearing A National Collapse, The State Of Wyoming Is Putting Together A 'Doomsday Bill'

Photo: wikipedia commons

Wyoming state representatives have taken a cold hard look at the state of America and it seems they do not like what they see.Jeremy Pelzer at The Casper Star-Tribune reports that legislators approved Friday, a study looking at what the state of Wyoming should do if the U.S. suffers a total political and economic collapse.



House Bill 85 would create a state-run “government continuity task force,” to prepare Wyoming for possible disruptions in energy and food, to a total breakdown of the federal government.

Rep. David Miller sponsored the bill and while he says he doesn’t see any cataclysmic crisis coming anytime soon, to ignore the country’s problems would be a mistake.

With the national debt at more than $15 trillion and the protests springing up around the country Miller isn’t feeling confident in the U.S.’s future.

He wants Wyoming to look into its own alternate currency, its own draft, what it would take for the state to raise an army, and how they might acquire an aircraft carrier and fighter jets.

Miller’s convinced some of his fellow legislators they have reason to be concerned.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room today that would come up here and say that this country is in good shape, that the world is stable and in good shape — because that is clearly not the case,” state Rep. Lorraine Quarberg, R-Thermopolis, said. “To put your head in the sand and think that nothing bad’s going to happen, and that we have no obligation to the citizens of the state of Wyoming to at least have the discussion, is not healthy.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) already has a Wyoming crisis management plan, but Miller is looking at contingencies where the national economy and political structure totally fail.

The bill earmarks about 16-grand to explore the state’s options and must pass two more House votes before heading to the Senate for consideration.

Now check out the 12 places to go if the world goes to hell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.