Fearful? Panicky? Have We Got A Google Ad For You

The eagle-eyed folks over at SlackerAtWork.com spotted this insanely creative (tasteless?) Google AdWords spot from online retailer Woot, which offers one item at a super-low price every day.



We can verify that this isn’t a photoshop trick – we just tried it ourselves and got the same result.

And this is not Woot’s first creative and funny idea — check out this parody of Steve Jobs’ apology letter to iPhone customers who were mad that Apple dropped the price so quickly last year, which the guys over at Woot wrote after they did the same thing with Microsoft’s 30GB Zune player.

