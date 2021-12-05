‘Fear TWD’ will return in April 2022. A new trailer teases a war between Alicia and Victor.

Alicia declared war on Strand on the mid-season finale of ‘Fear TWD.’ AMC

“Fear TWD” will return to TV on April 17, 2022.

The trailer for the back-half of season seven, below, teases a war between Alicia and Victor.

AMC announced the “TWD” spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season with Kim Dickens returning.

“Fear TWD” will return from its winter hiatus next spring and the the first trailer for the back-half of the season teases a fiery Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) at odds.

The “TWD” spin-off will return from its winter hiatus on AMC on April 17th. (Episodes will debut a week earlier on AMC+ starting April 10.) You can check out the trailer below.

“Fear the Walking Dead” aired its mid-season finale Sunday night, finally catching viewers up on what happened to Alicia since she was locked up in a bunker on the season six finale. Not only is she in charge of a new group of people, but Alicia also was bit by a walker and amputated her arm. She’s still thriving, but is fighting off an infection which may be walker related and may not be. Time will tell!

Announced on Sunday’s “Talking Dead,” AMC confirmed “Fear TWD” has been renewed for an eighth season.

That’s not all!

Additionally, the network announced Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite Madison Clark on the show’s first four seasons, will return later in season seven. Dickens will return as a series regular on the show’s eighth season.

