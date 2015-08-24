US

Science explains why we're obsessed with zombies and shows like 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Joe Avella

 “Present Shock” author Douglas Rushkoff explains why we love zombie shows and post-apocalyptic movies. We’re stuck in a nonstop feedback loop of information, without any beginning or end, and it causes us consistent stress and anxiety. These alternate realities act as an escape from that stress. 

