Science explains why we're obsessed with zombies and shows like 'Fear the Walking Dead'

“Present Shock” author Douglas Rushkoff explains why we love zombie shows and post-apocalyptic movies. We’re stuck in a nonstop feedback loop of information, without any beginning or end, and it causes us consistent stress and anxiety. These alternate realities act as an escape from that stress.
