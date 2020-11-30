'The Walking Dead' universe chief says there's 'absolutely a chance' fan-favourite Madison will return to the series

AMC Madison Clark’s final moments on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ showed her surrounded by the undead. Things weren’t looking great.

“Fear the Walking Dead” fan-favourite Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) was seemingly killed off the show on season four.

“TWD” universe chief content officer, Scott Gimple, told Insider there’s “absolutely a chance that we could see Madison” again.

Gimple says they’re exploring “a lot of narrative possibilities” and they have to work it out with everyone involved, including Dickens.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It looks like fans may get their wish and see fan-favourite Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) again in some way in “The Walking Dead” universe after the character was seemingly killed off “Fear the Walking Dead” on season four.

When asked if there’s a chance that fans will ever see Madison again, either alive or in a flashback, “TWD” universe chief content officer, Scott Gimple, gave Insider a very optimistic outlook.

“I believe that not only within ‘Fear,’ but just within the greater ‘Walking Dead’ universe, there’s absolutely a chance that we could see Madison,” Gimple told Insider.

“There’s a lot of narrative possibilities that we’re exploring and then certainly, you know, [we] got to work it out with everybody involved and Kim Dickens is a very, very busy person. But I think it’s entirely possible,” Gimple added.

When Insider recently spoke with “Fear TWD” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, we asked them the same question. Chambliss said they definitely talk about the possibility of seeing Madison again. Goldberg added that “we never saw her body.”

Gimple told Insider he agreed with both Chambliss and Goldberg’s responses.

Dickens’ character appeared to be killed off on season four when Chambliss and Goldberg took over “Fear TWD” showrunning responsibilities from co-creator Dave Erickson. On season four, episode eight, we see a group of the undead close in on Madison at the stadium where she and her family were living. We never see her death on screen, but it was presumed the herd of walkers killed her.

AMC, Insider composite Madison tossed a flair out toward a group of the undead, started a fire, and that was the last we saw of her on ‘Fear TWD.’

As one of the lead protagonists of the spinoff, Madison’s departure from the series was a shock, especially to the star herself who told Entertainment Weekly she was “disappointed” and “heartbroken” when she learned she was leaving the show.

Since then, fans have clamored for her return with a #BringBackMadison campaign.

During this year’s virtual New York Comic Con (NYCC) in October, when a fan asked Gimple about seeing Madison again, he said “there’s some possibilities with ‘Tales’ and [World] ‘Beyond,’ but not ‘Beyond.'”

Gimple was also asked about Madison. Teases we could potentially see her again… Maybe on spinoff #TalesofTWD… #NYCC pic.twitter.com/1gB1cJkvvE — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) October 10, 2020

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is a future “TWD” anthology spinoff which will feature some past, present, and new characters in individual episodes or arcs of episodes. “TWD: World Beyond” is a limited two-season “TWD” spinoff that just wrapped its first season.

When Insider asked Gimple about his NYCC comment, he said, “It seems like the only place [Madison] might not pop up is on ‘World Beyond’ because we’re finishing up the story.”

He added, jokingly, “Watch that’s where she winds up popping up.” Gimple quickly added, more seriously, “There’s a few ideas that are being talked about.”

That certainly seems to be the case. The sixth season finale of “Fear TWD” hinted the idea of some sort of possibility of getting closure about Madison. Her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), said she was considering revisiting the stadium where we last saw Madison.

That certainly sounds like a way to leave some clues about Madison if she did indeed survive to give fans closure.

Dickens previously told MovieWeb that she’d be open to returning as Madison, adding that she would “have to sit down and talk about it.“

Would you like to see Madison return to the world of “TWD”? Let me know at @KirstenAcuna on Twitter.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.