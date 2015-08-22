Everything you need to know about 'Fear the Walking Dead' before it starts Sunday

“The Walking Dead” companion series “Fear the Walking Dead” premieres this Sunday on AMC.
We’ve already seen it, and, if you’re a fan of “The Walking Dead,” we think you’re going to like what you see.
Season one will kick off with six episodes leading right into the next season of “The Walking Dead.”
Can’t wait for Sunday? Here’s everything you should know ahead of the premiere.
Unlike 'The Walking Dead,' which started in Georgia, the new show will take place in Los Angeles, California, where there are an estimated 10.1 million people.
The series will take place mostly parallel to 'The Walking Dead,' focusing around another group of people as they slowly learn about the existence of the undead.
'Our starting points are similar,' 'Fear the Walking Dead' showrunner Dave Erickson told Tech Insider. 'The first day of our show is around or about the day that Rick (from 'The Walking Dead') was shot and fell into his coma.'
Season one of 'Fear the Walking Dead' will fill in the gaps of what happened during a portion of when Rick was in his coma.
'Robert has said for him, Rick was probably out four to five weeks (in his coma),' said Erickson. 'If you count the days of season one of our show, we're probably around week three ... The discovery will continue. Our characters will be up to speed, and they will know that the world has changed and the apocalypse has come, but there's still going to be a lot of real estate to explore.'
Instead of focusing on one man's family like in 'The Walking Dead,' 'Fear' will center around English teacher Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) who tries to balance two families.
There's his ex-wife, Liza Ortiz (Elizabeth Rodriguez), and his unruly teenage son Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie).
And then there's his girlfriend, guidance counselor Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), and her two teenage kids.
We have Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a bright, young teenager who can't wait to graduate and get away from home.
'We're very early in the apocalypse,' said Erickson. 'For the most part, our walkers, they look human, which poses certain challenges to our characters because going into this story they don't have a George Romero shorthand.'
'We don't have walkers who (are) atrophied and already look like monsters; we have colleagues or friends and family members you were having coffee with the day before,' he added.
The undead on 'Fear' will be known as infected, not walkers, roamers, or biters like on 'The Walking Dead.' Remember, these are the early days of the zombie apocalypse, so, no one is really sure what they're dealing with quite yet.
'I think, for the most part, if this were to happen in real life, you would assume it was a virus, you would assume it was some kind of a sickness,' said Erickson.
