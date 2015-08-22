Everything you need to know about 'Fear the Walking Dead' before it starts Sunday

Kirsten Acuna
Fear the walking deadFrank Ockenfels 3/AMC‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ will include an entirely new cast of characters.

“The Walking Dead” companion series “Fear the Walking Dead” premieres this Sunday on AMC.

We’ve already seen it, and, if you’re a fan of “The Walking Dead,” we think you’re going to like what you see.

Season one will kick off with six episodes leading right into the next season of “The Walking Dead.”

Can’t wait for Sunday? Here’s everything you should know ahead of the premiere.

'Fear the Walking Dead' will take place during the early days of the zombie apocalypse.

AMC

Unlike 'The Walking Dead,' which started in Georgia, the new show will take place in Los Angeles, California, where there are an estimated 10.1 million people.

AMC

(Source: US Census Bureau)

The series will take place mostly parallel to 'The Walking Dead,' focusing around another group of people as they slowly learn about the existence of the undead.

AMC

'Our starting points are similar,' 'Fear the Walking Dead' showrunner Dave Erickson told Tech Insider. 'The first day of our show is around or about the day that Rick (from 'The Walking Dead') was shot and fell into his coma.'

AMC

Season one of 'Fear the Walking Dead' will fill in the gaps of what happened during a portion of when Rick was in his coma.

AMC/The Walking Dead

'Robert has said for him, Rick was probably out four to five weeks (in his coma),' said Erickson. 'If you count the days of season one of our show, we're probably around week three ... The discovery will continue. Our characters will be up to speed, and they will know that the world has changed and the apocalypse has come, but there's still going to be a lot of real estate to explore.'

Instead of focusing on one man's family like in 'The Walking Dead,' 'Fear' will center around English teacher Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) who tries to balance two families.

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

There's his ex-wife, Liza Ortiz (Elizabeth Rodriguez), and his unruly teenage son Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie).

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

And then there's his girlfriend, guidance counselor Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), and her two teenage kids.

Justin Lubin/AMC

We have Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a bright, young teenager who can't wait to graduate and get away from home.

Justin Lubin/AMC

And then there's Madison's son Nick (Frank Dillane), who is a heroin addict.

AMC

Things start to go awry when he stumbles upon someone who is undead.

Justin Lubin/AMC

Unlike the zombies in 'The Walking Dead,' those in 'Fear' will look a bit different.

AMC

'We're very early in the apocalypse,' said Erickson. 'For the most part, our walkers, they look human, which poses certain challenges to our characters because going into this story they don't have a George Romero shorthand.'

AMC

'We don't have walkers who (are) atrophied and already look like monsters; we have colleagues or friends and family members you were having coffee with the day before,' he added.

AMC via YouTube

The undead on 'Fear' will be known as infected, not walkers, roamers, or biters like on 'The Walking Dead.' Remember, these are the early days of the zombie apocalypse, so, no one is really sure what they're dealing with quite yet.

Justin Lubin/AMC

'I think, for the most part, if this were to happen in real life, you would assume it was a virus, you would assume it was some kind of a sickness,' said Erickson.

Justin Lubin/AMC

However, it will take a while to convince some people that they are even among the undead.

Justina Mintz/AMC
Initially, when a virus outbreak starts on 'Fear the Walking Dead,' people won't know how to react to what they're seeing transpire in real life.

By then, it may be too late for some.

AMC

'Fear the Walking Dead' premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC. Until then, learn more about the show.

AMC

Learn what movies inspired 'Fear the Walking Dead' >

and

See how zombies on 'Fear' will be different from 'The Walking Dead' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.