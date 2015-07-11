Fans of 'The Walking Dead' will love the new trailer for spin-off 'Fear the Walking Dead'

After weeks of cryptic teasers, it’s finally here: your first real look at “Walking Dead” spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead.” The companion series will follow a new cast on the West Coast during the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse.

“Fear The Walking Dead” will premiere on August 23.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.