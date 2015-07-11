Fans of 'The Walking Dead' will love the new trailer for spin-off 'Fear the Walking Dead'

After weeks of cryptic teasers, it’s finally here: your first real look at “Walking Dead” spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead.” The companion series will follow a new cast on the West Coast during the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse.
“Fear The Walking Dead” will premiere on August 23.
