'The Walking Dead' spinoff may finally tell us how the zombie apocalypse began

For years fans have wondered how the zombie apocalypse started on “The Walking Dead” series and in the long-running comic series. It looks like we may finally find out starting this summer.

The first short teaser trailer for “The Walking Dead” spinoff series, “Fear the Walking Dead,” debuted during the season five finale of the AMC show.

The companion series, which will be set in Los Angeles, California, hints toward a flu-like virus that is going around.

“Fear the Walking Dead” will air on AMC late summer 2015.





