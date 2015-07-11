You'll finally be able to see 'The Walking Dead' spinoff next month

“The Walking Dead” companion series “Fear the Walking Dead” finally has a premiere date!

“Fear” will launch Sunday August 23 at 9 p.m.

AMC announced the air date at the panel for the new “Walking Dead” series Friday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con.

The new series will take place in Los Angeles and star Kim Dickens and Cliff Curtis.

Meanwhile, “The Walking Dead” will return to AMC Sunday, October 11 at 9 p.m. with a 90-minute special.

AMC released a new trailer for the series earlier Friday.

