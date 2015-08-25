Meet the 24-year-old breakout star of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

AMC Frank Dillane stars on ‘Walking Dead’ spin off ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Remember the name Frank Dillane. You’ll be hearing a lot about him in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old actor captured the attention of viewers during Sunday’s season premiere. Not just a handsome face, he certainly did a great job during some of the premiere episode’s most exciting scenes.

Here’s some things to know about Frank Dillane:

Acting is the family business.

Dillane’s father is Stephen Dillane, an actor on “Game of Thrones” who was nominated for an Emmy for his role on miniseries “John Adams.” Stephen and Frank worked together on a couple films, including the feature film, “Papadopoulos & Sons.”

Dillane’s mother, Naomi Wirthner, is the director and co-founder of a theatre company called Barebones Project.

He’s already sort of familiar with zombies. He apparently played one at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in a student film. He graduated from RADA in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in acting.

Frank knows his stuff about walking deads. He was one in a previous life. #FTWD (Pics from a film he did at RADA) pic.twitter.com/goJPn2dHgA

— Frank Dillane (@DillaneF) March 31, 2015

The London-born actor worked with a dialogue coach for “Fear the Walking Dead.”

“Dialect was my biggest fear, so I spent a long time working with dialect coaches just trying to get American down,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s very important and very easy to misinterpret. So, I mean I haven’t seen the pilot yet, so I am not sure as to whether I did a good job yet or not, but the accent is certainly my biggest fear.”

I have a feeling things won’t look so relaxed in 2 weeks. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/FhuJmyXuEM — Frank Dillane (@DillaneF) August 9, 2015

Just posting this here. pic.twitter.com/XKdnSmPAyR

— Frank Dillane (@DillaneF) July 26, 2015

You may remember him from a little role in 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

Warner Bros. Frank Dillane as a 16-year-old Tom Riddle on ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’

OK, so not a little part at all. He played Tom Riddle — basically Lord Voldermort at 16-years-old.

Warner Bros. ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was Frank Dillane’s first major role.

His fans still love him in the role.





And although it wasn’t a big role, he was memorable on Netflix’s “Sense8” earlier this year.

Dillane played Shugs, Riley’s (Tuppence Middleton) close friend.

This year, Dillane also stars in the Ron Howard film “In the Heart of the Sea” alongside Chris Hemsworth.

The film was supposed to be out in March, but it has been pushed to December.

His next film is about a punk band on tour. It’s called “Viena and the Fantomes” and has a pretty stellar cast: Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Fanning, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jon Bernthal.

On April 16 we’ll know if Frank’s film “Viena & The Fantomes” will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival! pic.twitter.com/oXSW8zOage

— Frank Dillane (@DillaneF) April 12, 2015

For now, catch Frank Dillane on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” Sundays at 9 p.m.

