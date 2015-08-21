Here's the first 3 minutes of 'The Walking Dead' spinoff

The highly-anticipated prequel series to AMC’s “The Walking Dead” doesn’t premiere until Sunday, but you can get your first look at the show — “Fear the Walking Dead” — now.

AMC released the first three minutes of the new show on Facebook for fans to check out.

In it, we get our first look at how one of the series’ new zombies will look.

While we’ve talked a bit about how the zombies on the new show will differ from those on the spin-off, you can now see for yourself.

First, check it out below:

The series opens introducing us to a set of eyes opening up. Those eyes belong to one of our new lead characters. Say hello to Nick Clark (Frank Dillane).

If you’re a big fan of “The Walking Dead,” the scene is similar to a moment from the original show’s 2010 premiere in which we first see Rick Grimes awake from his coma.

Nick’s not waking up from any coma though. While “The Walking Dead” is set during the zombie apocalypse, “Fear the Walking Dead” takes us back to before the zombie outbreak spread. However, from the look of his surroundings, he very well could be.

Nick’s in an abandoned church, but it doesn’t seem like he headed there alone. He sets off, shouting out for a girl named Gloria. On the way, he hears someone scream out in pain and comes across several corpses.

He goes into panic mode.

As the teaser comes to a close, he finds Gloria, but it looks like she’s one of the undead.

“Fear the Walking Dead” will premiere August 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

