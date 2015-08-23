Here all of the new characters you'll meet on 'The Walking Dead' spin-off

The zombie apocalypse is about to invade your televisions all over again — just not in the way that you expect.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” the anticipated spin-off series set before the main events of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” moves the action to the West coast and focuses on a cast of characters with a very different dynamic than the main series.

While “The Walking Dead” follows a motley crew of survivors and wanderers in search of safety, “Fear the Walking Dead” centres around the plight of two diverse, very different families as they come together to try to understand and ride out what they only know as a rapid and virulent infection.

That family dynamic is a big part of what sets the spin-off show apart from the original series, and will doubtless be a source of much of the show’s drama and tension.

In anticipation of the series premiere on August 23, 2015, let’s get acquainted with the group of people we’ll be following through the end of the world as we know it.

Kim Dickens plays high school guidance counselor, Madison Clark. Justin Lubin/AMC A widowed mother of two teens, Madison has just moved in with her boyfriend (who also has a family of his own) and is generally trying to make the best of life. The spread of a mysterious infection isn't going to make that very easy. Her youngest child, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is a college-bound model student with big plans and a bright future. Justin Lubin/AMC Her other child, Nick (Frank Dillane), is Madison's oldest son, and her biggest headache. Justin Lubin/AMC Addicted to drugs and tangled in trouble, Nick might finally be on the road to recovery -- even though the rest of the world is undergoing the exact opposite. Travis (Cliff Curtis) is Madison's boyfriend, an English teacher at the high school where she works. Justin Lubin/AMC He also happens to be coming out of another marriage. Travis shares custody of his son Chris with his ex-wife. Initially struggling with blending a family, Travis will have to deal with all that and more as he and Madison find themselves thrust into the very beginning of the zombie apocalypse. His ex-wife is Lisa Ortiz (Elizabeth Rodriguez). Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC A driven single mother putting herself through nursing school, Liza is Travis' ex-wife finally chasing her own dreams. These new zombies are going to ruin so many plans. Together, they have a son Chris, (Lorenzo James Henrie). Justina Mintz/AMC A child of divorce, he lives with his mother and has a chip on his shoulder towards his father. He wants to do good, like his father, but rebels at the thought of becoming a family with the Clarks. Hopefully he likes them more once they all are forced to fight for survival. They will get mixed up with Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), a refugee from El Salvador, and his family. Justina Mintz/AMC Salazar has established a life for himself and his family as a Los Angeles barber, and will do anything to protect his family. Patricia Reyes Spíndola will play his wife, Griselda, a deeply religious woman committed to ensuring her daughter has a better life in the US than she did in El Salvador. Justina Mintz/AMC Their daughter Ofelia, will be played by Mercedes Mason. Justina Mintz/AMC As the first-generation American daughter of Daniel and Griselda, Ofelia wants very different things out of life than her parents do. Headstrong and a bit naive thanks to the sheltered life her parents afforded her, she's going to clash with her father when things get dire. 'Fear the Walking Dead' premieres on AMC this Sunday. Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC Now, see everything you should know about the series before it launches >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.