FEAR THE MUSTACHE: Here Is The Best Campaign Video Of All Time

Move over Herman Cain — this may be the best campaign video of all time.
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is up for reelection next month and he’s recruited MC Hammer, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, and Giants pitcher Brian Wilson (“The Beard”) to spread his “Fear the mustache” message.
They use this catchy video to tell you that Lee “Is 2 LEGIT 2 QUIT,” and should be elected to serve a four-year term as mayor.
Watch the video below:
Featuring:
- MC Hammer
- Biz Stone, Twitter Co-Founder
- will.i.am, The Black Eyed Peas
- Ronnie Lott, 49ers Legend
- Willie Brown, Former SF Mayor
- Marissa Mayer, Google
- Hunter Walk, YouTube
- Brian Wilson, The Beard
