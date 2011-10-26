FEAR THE MUSTACHE: Here Is The Best Campaign Video Of All Time

Move over Herman Cain — this may be the best campaign video of all time.



San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is up for reelection next month and he’s recruited MC Hammer, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, and Giants pitcher Brian Wilson (“The Beard”) to spread his “Fear the mustache” message.

They use this catchy video to tell you that Lee “Is 2 LEGIT 2 QUIT,” and should be elected to serve a four-year term as mayor.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Featuring:

MC Hammer

Biz Stone, Twitter Co-Founder

will.i.am, The Black Eyed Peas

Ronnie Lott, 49ers Legend

Willie Brown, Former SF Mayor

Marissa Mayer, Google

Hunter Walk, YouTube

Brian Wilson, The Beard

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.