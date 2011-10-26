US

FEAR THE MUSTACHE: Here Is The Best Campaign Video Of All Time

Zeke Miller

Move over Herman Cain — this may be the best campaign video of all time.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is up for reelection next month and he’s recruited MC Hammer, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, and Giants pitcher Brian Wilson (“The Beard”) to spread his “Fear the mustache” message.

They use this catchy video to tell you that Lee “Is 2 LEGIT 2 QUIT,” and should be elected to serve a four-year term as mayor.

Watch the video below:

Featuring:

  • MC Hammer
  • Biz Stone, Twitter Co-Founder
  • will.i.am, The Black Eyed Peas
  • Ronnie Lott, 49ers Legend
  • Willie Brown, Former SF Mayor
  • Marissa Mayer, Google
  • Hunter Walk, YouTube
  • Brian Wilson, The Beard

