Fear Russia's Girls With AK-47s

Yesterday we mentioned how American-born kids were getting lazy compared to their foreign counterparts. Well, here’s more evidence of that, this time from Russia with love.



A Russian all-girl’s academy instruct its teen students in cooking, languages and shooting a Kalashnikov.

“The image of our graduate is a practical, advanced, intellectual woman who is ready to serve her country and be a loving mother, loyal wife, a friend and a skillful hostess,” says the headmaster of the school.

Talk about Stepford wives with an edge.



