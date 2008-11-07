Fear Of A Hillary Coup

Forget everything you hear about president elect Barack Obama’s priorities. Right now the biggest concern within Obama’s inner circle is fear that Hillary Clinton is plotting a coup.



Of course she’s not about to attempt to unseat Obama himself. But sources close to the matter say that Obama’s advisers and Democratic party bosses are convinced that Clinton is plotting to unseat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and install herself at the top of the Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill. Although the Democrats made gains in the House and Senate, they fell short of their goal of creating a filibuster proof majority in the Senate. Clinton may attempt to pin the blame on Reid, who is regarded by many colleagues as a weak and ineffective leader.

If Clinton did topple Reid and capture the top spot for herself, she might attempt to greatly expand the role by taking centre stage in policy making. She would be in a position to make herself something like a co-president with Obama. It would be very hard for Obama to accomplish much without her consent, including the confirmation of his nominees for cabinet positions.

Some suspect that one reason we’ve seen so many former Clinton administration officials on the short list for the top ranks of the Obama administration is that Obama’s advisers expect Clinton to play a larger role in the Senate.

On a side note, we’re sorry that we have to report so much about politics on a finance and business site. We never expected to find ourselves reporting Capitol Hill rumours. But these days you can’t report Wall Street without reporting Washington.

