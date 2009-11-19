FDIC Will Keep Backstopping Banks... Just In Case

The FDIC, already strained as its reserve fund dwindles, may be getting an extension on its temporary loan guarantee program.



The move is a preventative measure in case another crisis (cough, commercial real estate) happens again:

Bloomberg: The House Financial Services Committee today approved an amendment, introduced by Chairman Barney Frank, to a systemic- risk bill giving the FDIC power to guarantee the debt of solvent banks and other financial institutions, modelled on the short- term program set up last year to spur lending.

“It’s an extension of a program that worked fairly well,” Frank, a Massachusetts Democrat, said during debate. The FDIC program “made a profit for the federal government.”

Frank makes a point that funds for the program will not come from the current reserve fund the FDIC has.

