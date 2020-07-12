The FDA just updated its list of hand sanitizers you should avoid to include products that contain the deadly chemical methanol

Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The Food and Drug Administration updated its list of hand sanitizer containing the dangerous chemical methanol, adding five formulas made in Mexico and bringing the total to 59 products.

According to the FDA, methanol has been reported to cause blindness, hospitalisation, and even death when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

“Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizer and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA wrote in a report on its website. “FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing

The Food and Drug Administration updated its growing list of hand sanitizers to avoid on Friday, adding five products based in Mexico that contain the dangerous chemical methanol.

The list now includes a total of 59 products that have been recalled after further investigation found that they claimed to use ethanol – also known as ethyl alcohol, a common hand sanitizer ingredient – but instead were using methanol, a toxic ingredient used in antifreeze and fuel. According to the FDA, methanol has been reported to cause blindness, hospitalisation, and even death when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

“Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA wrote in a report on its website. “FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The FDA warns that consumers who have been exposed to methanol seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects” and recommends that to prioritise washing their hands for 20 seconds using soap and water. When using hand sanitizer, the FDA says to adhere to CDC guidelines that call for alcohol-based formulas that contain at least 60% ethanol.

