FDA Ready To Give Big Pharma Control of Medical Marijuana

For those who see Federal spending — and not the total corporate take-over of every aspect of life — as the biggest problem confronting America, take a look at this from The Raw Story: [ http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2011/04/20/big-pharma-set-to-take-over-medical-marijuana-market/ ]



Just as the federal government is clamping down on medical marijuana dispensaries, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) may be set to give Big Pharma the clearance to take over the market.

In 2007, GW Pharmaceuticals announced that it partnered with Otsuka to bring “Sativex” — or liquefied marijuana — to the U.S. The companies recently completed Phase II efficacy and safety trials testing and began discussion with the FDA for Phase III testing. Phase III is generally thought to be the final step before the drug can be marketed in the U.S …

Yet as the FDA is poised to approve the drug for Big Pharma, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries that provide relief for thousands of Americans are under attack by other federal agencies.

Lynette Shaw, the owner and founder of Marin Alliance for Medical Marijuana (MAMM) in Fairfax, California, was stunned when the IRS audited her 2008 and 2009 tax returns and disallowed the foundation’s business deductions, then demanded millions of dollars in back taxes.

The IRS pursued her under § 280E of the federal tax code, which states that no business deductions will be allowed for companies “trafficking in controlled substances”.

Shaw is now suing the IRS to prevent them from destroying the entire medical marijuana industry.

Last week, the Justice Department even threatened to prosecute state employees who licence medical marijuana dispensaries.

Yeah, I guess this is “change” from Cheney / Bush — even WORSE than before …

Thanks so much, Barry … you’re doing what Bush would no doubt call “a heckuva job” …

Happy 4/20, everybody …

