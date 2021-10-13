J&J wants to give 2nd doses of its COVID-19 vaccine – but the FDA says there isn’t enough evidence it works

A medical assistant administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a clinic in Los Angeles on March 25, 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson applied to give COVID-19 booster shots 6 months after the first was administered.

But the FDA isn’t convinced a J&J booster shot will be beneficial, The New York Times reported.

FDA scientists are scheduled to meet Friday to decide whether to recommend J&J booster shots.

Johnson & Johnson wants to give people who received one dose of its COVID-19 vaccine a second dose, but scientists with the US Food and Drug administration aren’t convinced there’s enough evidence to recommend J&J booster shots yet.

The FDA said the test J&J used to provide evidence for booster shots was likely not sensitive enough to advocate for the extra jab, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

J&J argued for a booster 6 months after the initial shot in a report released Tuesday.

“A booster dose is recommended at 6 months or later, based on the strength of the immune responses,” the company wrote.

It’s possible that a booster just 2 months after the first J&J jab would be beneficial, early data from a large J&J trial showed, but the FDA has yet to confirm.

Now, 15 million American who got the one-and-done COVID-19 vaccine are left wondering if and when their booster will be available, or if they will have to get a Pfizer or Moderna shot instead.

The FDA’s vaccine panel is scheduled to meet on Friday to decide whether to recommend J&J booster shots. The FDA, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have already recommended older adults and people at high risk get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

