REPORT: FDA Gets Reports Of Monster Energy Drink Deaths — Stock In Freefall

The Food and Drug Administration has received “death reports” associated with Monster Energy Drink, The New York Times’ Barry Meier reports (via CNBC).



Five deaths have been reported to the agency, but no causal relationship has been proven.

The stock is plunging.

Photo: Yahoo

Meier writes the reports “were recently obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by the mother of a 14-year-old Maryland girl who died in December from a heart arrhythmia after drinking large cans of Monster Energy on two consecutive days.”

Click here to read Meier’s full report >

A Maryland law firm representing the family of one of the deceased posted an account of how 14-year-old Anais Fournier died after consuming Monster:

Teenager Anais Fournier was at home watching a movie when she went into cardiac arrest last December. Unconscious, Anais was rushed to the hospital. In an effort to save her life, doctors put Anais in an induced coma to reduce the brain swelling. Six days later she was removed from life support. The cause of death was caffeine toxicity according her doctors, the autopsy and death certificate.

Anais had consumed two 24-oz. Monster Energy drinks in a 24-hour period, the last drink just hours prior to her death. The two drinks combined are believed to have contained approximately 480 milligrams of known caffeine, the equivalent of almost 14 cans of Coca-Cola.

In 2010, according to the firm, the state of Virginia banned the use of energy drinks such as Red Bull, Monster and Rockstar by student-athletes during high school football practices and games after noticing an increase in emergency room visits associated with the products.

The Wall Street Journal’s Steve Russolillo notes the company disclosed in August it received a subpoena from an unnamed state attorney general probing “advertising, marketing, promotion, ingredients, usage and sale” of the Monster Energy drink brand.

Meier says a spokeswoman for the company said its products were safe, adding Monster was “unaware of any fatality anywhere that has been caused by its drinks.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.